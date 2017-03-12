Does "Christian Resentment" fuel "Righteous Facism" and the choice to free Violent Criminals?

Members of Dennis Bradford's family says:

....It is not his fault that a woman puts herself in a bad situation.... His employer United Fence in North Little Rock said:

" Bradford had been working there for 10 years and was a "good guy" who had mended "his old ways" and "changed his life."

“Fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”

Imagine, if you will, a person with structured upbringing. Daily, he goes into the world from his house to be confronted with various items, people, and actions that he cannot partake in.

“No, you cannot listen to that music!”

“No, you cannot smoke that joint.”

“No, you cannot read that book, eat that food, or talk to ‘Those People.’”

Every day of life, this person is surrounded by images, ideas, and feelings that he is told “is a sin,” whether it can be logically justified, or not.

What is the effect on the person’s psychology? What is the effect on the person as they mature further into adulthood?

Recently I had a discussion with a fellow “Christian” who has adhered to many of the doctrines and dogmas of the “Fundamentalist Movement” for most of his life.

He ranted at me about how wrong my stance on abortion is. He preached at me about why I should not accept Homosexuals into my midst. He gave a very emotional sermon the dangers of looking at women in a sexual fashion, and how the “Drug Culture” deserves all the heartache addicts receive.

At the end of his rant, he was filled with jealousy, anger and hatred. I asked him why he felt so strongly.

His reply was honest and unexpected;

“If I cannot do those things then no one else should be capable of doing them either. I should not be forced to live in a country full of temptation!”

After saying that, his red-faced, frustrated demeanor changed to one filled with anxiety and fear: “I have to leave now, Daniel. Talk to you later.”

I thought long and hard about this conversation, and it occurred to me that this might be the cause political upheaval in our world, it is bringing the diminishment of our churches, and will ultimately be the downfall of our great country.

Then, I saw an article that reminded me of a conversation that was very like the one I just relayed. The article was about a man that the American Justice System failed to prosecute. A man that had a wrongful acquittal by Jury. A Child rapist and killer who had an early release by his state. This man was Dennis Earl Bradford and recently his DNA was linked to the brutal kidnapping, rape and throat-slashing of an eight-year old child in 1990, and there were other victims that had suffered this killer’s wrath.

In Arkansas, Bradford was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder of a women he met at a bar. Our justice system refused to prosecute for the murder charges but was convicted of kidnapping.

I guess saying that you’re going to kill someone while raping them, and slitting their throat just isn’t murderous enough.

Then, the Little Rock jury refused to convict Bradford for the rape. He had bought his victim an alcoholic beverage and kindly offered to drive her home.

My friend told me that this woman put herself in the position that she was in. She was regular at a bar. She was known for flirting with some of the patrons.

In my friend’s own words;

“These kind of women know the dangers of their lifestyle choices. She lived in sin, and she deserved what she had coming to her.”

During the course of the conversation, a number of points were brought up that shocked me:

1) It happened because it is "God's Will"

2) The victim was “reaping what she sowed.”

3) According to God’s word, we are to be “intolerant of inequity.”

4) Many of the members of his church, and his community, agree with this perspective.

Apparently a majority of the “Fundamentalists” hold this opinion, in his area. She deserved to be raped, she deserved to have her throat slit, she deserved to be left for dead.

Could it be that the reason the "Evangelical Movement" gravitates toward fascism be the fact that they are mad at "God" for allowing men the choice to sin. Are they resentful of the guidelines that they personally feel they must follow, but nonbelievers do not?

They also believe that "Only God can truly bring Justice. Judge not, lest we be judged. All sin is the same," and they use that to justify whatever sins they commit in their lives because "Jesus Saves."

No, all sin, from a human point of view, is not the same, even from a biblical perspective. Jesus' stated in John 19:11, "You would have no authority over me, unless it had been given you from above; for this reason he who delivered me up to you has the greater sin."

Other Scriptures that verify this are also taught by Jesus when he said the following:

"Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the miracles had occurred in Tyre and Sidon which occurred in you, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes. Nevertheless I say to you, it shall be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon in the day of judgment, than for you,"-Matt. 11:21-22

"the master of that slave will come on a day when he does not expect him, and at an hour he does not know, and will cut him in pieces, and assign him a place with the unbelievers. And that slave who knew his master’s will and did not get ready or act in accord with his will, shall receive many lashes, but the one who did not know it, and committed deeds worthy of a flogging, will receive but few. " -Luke 12:46-48

Let us also remember that the same Psuedo-Christian Principals of “God’s Will” and ignorance of the scriptural context and translation also justifies not only the raping of women in bars, but also the rape a wife suffers when "Christian Men" force themselves on the ones they supposedly love.

When it all comes down to the “brass tacks” of a situation, it appears the Christian fight against the freedoms of the Democratic process is based upon the fact that many believe that if they cannot do a particular thing based upon their own religious beliefs, than neither should the any other Christian or Unbeliever…..