How, as a Christian, I am Pro-Choice, but not Pro-Sin or Pro-Abortion!

"When it comes to privacy and accountability, people always demand the former for themselves and the latter for everyone else."-David Brin

“ Murdering a child is never a right, you spineless reprobate. You are not willing to take a stand for the youngest and most vulnerable of your people, then you are a yuppie that isn’t even worth being called "man" or "person."- Andrew Willis to Daniel Slack

It all started with a comment. I stated:

“I am Christian, but I am still Pro-Choice….”

I did not expect such an insulting reply… But, I am truly grateful for it.

It has caused me to ponder why I have this stance. Am I just trying to be rebellious against where the average Christian usually stands? Does this mean that I am not a Christian and I am only fooling myself?

Is not the whole question of the "Sin Nature" is about being "Pro-Choice?" For some reason, GOD allowed the some of his creation to have free will.

There is a “Doctrinal Belief” that a third of Heaven exercised its Free-Will and rebelled against GOD;

“How you have fallen from heaven, O morning star, son of the dawn! You have been cast down to the earth, you who once laid low the nations!” -Isaiah 14:12

“For if God spared not angels when they sinned, but cast them down to hell, and committed them to pits of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment. . . "-2 Peter 2:4

I infer from these two verses that “Sin” can be caused by different beings other than just man.

God setup guidelines for Humans, Angels, Djinn, Demons, and any number of cognizant beings in our Universe. Within these rules is the allowance for “Free Thought” and “Independent Choice.” For whatever reason, GOD is not preventing the choice of “Sinning.”

Even Jesus did not stop people from “Sinning,” even to the point of respecting the choice of Judas Iscariot to betray him. Jesus accepted the consequences of Judas’ actions, regardless if Judas had “Free Will” or was “Demon Possessed.”

Going by Jesus’ example, it is not my place to dictate or legislate choices that others put into their personal lives. Abortion is considered a Legitimate Medical Procedure, and sometimes even saves the mother's life, or prevents gross birth defects from coming to term, like fetuses without a head, or spinal cord, where their birth would be a horrible torturous affair for the child before he passes to oblivion.

But… I am not a woman and will never have to make that choice to end an unborn child's life....

What I do know, before abortions were legalized, in 1947 the U.S. National Office of Vital Statistics reported that more than 700 women died from abortion. The actual number was probably higher. The population of the country was less than half of that today, so the percentage would be much higher in that year. In 2010, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10 deaths from abortion nationwide. Why such a drop in the number mortalities?

The chief reason was the legalization of abortion in America. Childbirth-related deaths have not decreased quite so dramatically, over the decades. Ultimately, I had to reach the conclusion that access to safe, legal abortion saved women’s lives.

As a Christian, I will not be a part of legislation that will contribute toward the Death of any woman due to their choice to have an Abortion. I may be against the act, but GOD will judge their actions....