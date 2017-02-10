"Courage doesn't happen when you have all the answers. It happens when you are ready to face the questions you have been avoiding your whole life." ― Shannon L. Alder Source

Continued from “Thank You Letter #5: Camden Public Library”

Recently, we have successfully defended against a “Termination of Parental Rights” attempt that was initiated by DHHS.

Instead of the dark forces that are rumored to exist in the courtroom, I found a troubled, but very forgiving system of checks and balances.

Just because DHHS has one opinion on a matter, does not mean the Attorney General's Office and The District Court are going to agree with them.

You can read about our experiences at Mainely Love: Beginning an Adventure

I have decided to publicly thank everyone involved with my case.

So here is: “Thank You Letter #6: Susan Johnson-Moody, Not a Case Worker in Maine, A Case Working Mainer.”

Daniel Slack

Camden, ME

02-10-2017

Susan Johnson-Moody

Licensed Social Worker

Broadreach Family & Community Services

272 Park St,

Rockland, ME 04841

(207) 594-8474

www.broadreachmaine.org

Dear Susan Johnson-Moody:

"Diversity makes for a rich tapestry. We must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value, no matter their colour; equal in importance no matter their texture."– Maya Angelou

If only there were more of you in the world. When I first met you, it was in under very stressful circumstances. The whirlwind that had begun to carry my Fiancé and myself on an adventure that deposited us in Camden, had just begun. Just like the famous Oz movie, we had our version of Glenda the Good to guide and assist us, as necessary. Your wisdom has led not just my fiancé, but also myself, through a path that would have been unbearable without your assistance.

Your advice and guidance in regards to many of the complex issues was both objective and personal. Being able to deal with the emotional stability of your client and interpret circumstances from her perspective, shows the level of thoroughness you take in being our Case Manager. Yet, your role is not limited.

You wear so many hats with so many diverse skill sets, I find it quite astounding. Being a Client Advocate, an Information Officer, a Procurement Specialist, a Therapist, a Mother, and a Friend, just to name a few. You are quite a fine example of what a Case Manager is supposed to be for their client.

You don’t work “for your client,” you work “FOR” your client. Even in problematic circumstances, your ability to “let go of the reins” without the client even noticing, is quite an asset. Sometimes, all they do need is just a little confidence and a strong position to start from.

“A Caseworker who does not have their life in order, should go back to school. My life is a work in progress. I am always a case working, not just a Caseworker.”

Your ability to not just speak of, but also show your clients examples of meaningful techniques ensures your lessons will be replicated throughout the rest of our lives. You remind us not to always focus on struggles in the forefront, there are many ways to achieve an ending. Your fluidity in situations reminds us that we need not always react in the same expected ways. You have become an example to my Fiancé and myself of how to bend, and not break.

“The problem is we expect people to be mothers, of who many never had a good example of what that means!”-Susan Johnson-Moody

When confronted with mothering issues, my fiancé thinks upon your wisdom. When tears fall because there are powerful external forces at work against us, your strength helps us endure. When our confidence has depleted, it is your reminder of how far we’ve come that ensures our perseverance.

The example you set not only changes circumstances, but also behaviors. Instead of anxiety, you exhibit confidence. Instead of anger, you show peace. Instead of hate, you show self control. Your knowledge is made much more effective because the life skills you speak of are shown in the relationships you build. This example has influenced a much more positive change in the lives of everyone in my family.

More importantly, you show that regardless of what labels society may inflict upon us, we are the ones who can move past them. If there is ever a situation that my family may have to face, and I have no idea how to proceed, you will be the first person I call.

I gladly offer my reference for Broadreach Family & Community Services and Susan Johnson-Moody, as a Case Worker, a Community Contact, and as a "Human Doing."

Thank you for helping us find "Our Invincible Summer."

Sincerely,

Daniel Slack

https://daniel-slack.newsvine.com/