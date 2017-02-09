"I like libraries. It makes me feel comfortable and secure to have walls of words, beautiful and wise, all around me. I always feel better when I can see that there is something to hold back the shadows."

Camden, Maine —

Continued from “Thank You Letter #4: AIO (Area Interfaith Outreach)”

Recently, we have successfully defended against a “Termination of Parental Rights” attempt that was initiated by DHHS.

Instead of the dark forces that are rumored to exist in the courtroom, I found a troubled, but very forgiving system of checks and balances.

Just because DHHS has one opinion on a matter, does not mean the Attorney General's Office and The District Court are going to agree with them.

You can read about our experiences at Mainely Love: Beginning an Adventure

I have decided to publicly thank everyone involved with my case.

So here is: “Thank You Letter #5: Camden Public Library”

To Whom it may concern,

Imagine, if you will, living a life that there is rarely a day that a tear does not fall. A world where the laughter of children inspires the deepest sadness. A world where it is uncertain that the “Universe” you are in is real, or a nightmare.

This is the world my Fiancé exists in. She lived where her children would have their visit cancelled on the whim of any number of Visit Supervisors, Case Managers, and any other part of an overextended system that is full of heartbreak.

From a department where only an estimated 22% of children in Foster care actually return to their parents full custody, often leaving ruined lives in its wake. The same department must play both Devil, Angel, and Judge. The same person is in charge of both the Reunification and the Termination of Parental Rights, at least in our case. Even the citizens of this state view DHHS in very dubious terms.

In the past 2 years of my life, I have been embroiled in a battle, not just for my fiancé’s offspring, my future stepchildren, but this has been a battle for her sanity. She has faced an all-powerful department whom I believe conspired from the start to prevent return of her children and actively sought to block the creation of a stable family environment with their existing family unit.

I was not there in the beginning, but I am here now. No man with even half a heart would have taken away her kids and left her in that environment. I could not. If you would like to know more, click here::-> Going Through Hell To Achieve Heaven: DHHS Versus My Family

My role in her life was pretty clearly defined.

My job was to create a stable home environment. I researched the surrounding areas that her children’s foster parents lived in, and sought the best school systems, the most law abiding community, and the most pleasant town that reminds me of some of my favorite places in the Seattle, WA area.

My purpose was to refocus her energies on only the battles that needed to be fought. DHHS had made somewhat engineered situations that would further make her case hopeless. To know more about our beginnings, check out::-> MaineLy Love; Beginning an Adventure

My dream of “creating the perfect home” never became more achievable then when I met her. Many might say we were desperate, some would say that it was “Love at first sight.” Even on the stand, they asked about being a “knight in shining armor.” I have a recorded history of charity, kindness, and compassion. More importantly, never has anyone returned my love with such... honesty. We have a raw intimacy that can only be established under the most dire of situations.

My ideal in every action I make is to be known to my wife as a man who has never broken his word to her. Too often, love was used as an excuse to accept abuse. Regardless if it is physical, mental, or emotional abuse, my Love will never be her excuse.

The Camden Public Library is a place where people can comfortably and safely experience the extraordinary. Where else can I compose a piano piece, research the connection of the Camden area to the underground railroad coastal route, and feel the physical and intellectual prowess from throughout the Ages of Humanity. It is the place where I keep my “Rainbows and Butterflies.”

When I was worried about the status of the case I would read "The Rule of Law" by Tom Bingham to help me understand how the law interprets information. I would read the Judiciary Act of 1789 principally authored by Senator Oliver Ellsworth to gain historical insight. My refuge against the anxiety of the courtroom was the very information that these courts would operate under.

Without the Camden Public Library, I would not have been so confidant in the strength of our case. I would not have understood that to combat misinformation, misdocumentation, and misrepresentation, one only needs to make the truth so very pronounced, so very irrefutable!

Regardless of confidence, sometimes I just need to go to a place where my “Rainbows and Butterflies” reside. A place where my stress just melts away, flows like the wind streaming to the shore. That is when I ask the most important question:

“Can I play the Piano, please?”

I have never been refused the use of your electric piano. When I play it, I can barely tell it is not a real piano. The vibration of the notes through the key, the rumble of the base notes as they build up to a crescendo. My world is constructed with the color of music. My world is scented with symphonies. The “Real World” is softened by the tones I play.

Your piano gives me peace, a connectedness to emotions that my words fail to bear. The auditorium is sometimes filled with breath taking photographs, with captivating works of quilting magic, or any other of the many exhibits that appear on a regular basis.

In that room is a creative energy that is as much my collaborator as the piano is. It is the chapel in the cathedral of knowledge that is our library.

I want to thank all the Volunteers, all the Librarians, All the Administrators, and even the Cleaning and Gardening Crews for creating a true Library. One that is the Center of the Community. Camden would be so much less without the wonderfully lively, constantly relevant, and most sacred of places.

Thanks to Everyone at the Library. It helped me keep my peace, my confidence, and my wits through this ordeal my family has been enduring.

“The virtue of a library is the opportunity to discover knowledge you did not know you were interested in acquiring.”

