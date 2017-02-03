Thank You Letter #2: Camden and My Landlord

Recently, we have successfully defended against a Termination of Parental Rights, that was initiated by DHHS.

Instead of the dark forces that are rumored to exist in the courtroom, I found a troubled, but very forgiving system of checks and balances.

Just because DHHS has one opinion on a matter, does not mean the Attorney General's Office and The District Court is going to agree with them.

I have decided to publicly thank everyone involved with my case.

So here is: "Thank You Letter #2: My New Town and My Landlord"

Daniel Slack

Camden, ME, 04843

2/3/2017

Megunticook Real Estate

P.O. Box 618

Camden, ME 04843

207-236-2736

http://coastalmainere.com/

Dear Megunticook Real Estate:

For the past year and a half, my fiancé has been in a battle against DHHS to have her children returned to her. I am happy to say that their return is imminent, and much more quickly than was expected.

The trial over the “Termination of her Parental Rights” went better than expected. My wife was highly praised by the judge as to the effort and change she has incorporated into her life. Question was brought up over the handling of her case and the quality of care her children were receiving. Two important names kept getting referenced when speaking of a major change in her life.

Two names, when spoken, seemed to impress the judge as evidence of our life improvement from the conditions that my Fiancé began with.

Those names were ”Camden, ME” and ”Megunticook Realty.”

Camden appears to have quite the reputation as a safe and responsible community of people. People from Camden have a reputation for Social Propriety, Affluence, and Civic Mindedness. Through the years, the residents of Camden have established a reputation for their community that improves and enhances the dignity of those that have just recently moved into town.

For that, I am grateful. Without this community’s outstanding reputation, my fiancé’s court case would have lacked the true sense of social improvement that my fiancé has accomplished in her life. “Camden” was one of the highlights that the court took notice of.

Just as important is the name of “Megunticook Realty.” Without their generously sized apartment, our home that we have created would not be as strong and stable, as it stands.

"The purpose of a 'Good Landlord' is to keep things going and going totally unnoticed." Source

Without their attention to detail, our home would not be so well maintained. Without their groundskeepers, our yards would not look so nice and be safe to play in. Without their watchful gaze, my family would not feel quite so secure.

Most importantly, without their generosity, my family would never have this wonderful opportunity to come back together, in a community that is known for its strong family ethic.

I am truly grateful to Camden for being what the town is, and to Megunticook Realty for their ownership and management of my apartment. This company is one of the major reasons why we are getting our children back.

Sincerely,