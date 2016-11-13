America We or AMERICA ME?

"The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well."-Ralph Waldo Emerson (Links To volunteermaine.org) Source

"We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone."- Ronald Reagan

The other day, my fiancé and I were traveling to an appointment in Augusta. The GPS was taking us up and down the back switches that lead to Highway 17 and the view was beautiful. I was able to see a very picturesque view of the surrounding areas to our new home.

I saw roadside stands, and hay bales. I saw greenery and Christmas tree farms. I saw cows, and a stranded traveler. Laced amongst the varied cars ahead of me off the road was an older Mercedes with its hazards lights blinking.

As I pulled toward the vehicle, I could see a rather proper women of noticeable maturity sitting in the passenger’s seat. Splayed around her vehicle was a spare tire laying on the ground, a tire jack under the car, and the tire iron leaning to the side.

After passing her by, I turned around to inquire if she needed my assistance. In the process, my fiancé had reminded me that I was going to a Doctor’s Appointment, and “I mustn’t be late.”

I passed down the road on the opposite side and turned around again so I could be in a comfortable position with the vehicle in question.

I stopped and got out of the car. As I approached, the passenger came out and asked if her husband had sent me.

I told her, “No, I saw that you were in trouble and I wanted to help.”

What I had stumbled upon was an interesting situation. The woman had relayed that her tire had blown and she called her husband. Her husband had driven their truck where she was to try to change the spare tire, but one of the lug nuts would not release. He had departed down the road to a local shop, to see if he could get assistance.

“He just couldn’t get that one lug nut off.”

I asked if I could give it a try. She said I could, but warned not to put on the spare because her husband likes to make sure she is safe.

Bearing that in mind, I took the tire iron and attached it to the lug nut. I pulled, I prodded, I spun and I pushed, and it still would not come loose. Apparently being a 6’ 2” 300 lbs. man does not ensure that a lug nut will conform to my will.

So, I prayed.

“He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.”- Isaiah 40:29 NIV

It is an interesting thing that happens, when I pray. I become more accepting of “What Is,” instead of getting frustrated at an inanimate object that was rebelling against my “Manly Authority.” I realized that the lug nut was just doing what its job was to the best of its ability. I was doing the best I could to remove it from its proper place, to the best of my ability. Essentially, my metallic opponent and myself had the same goal in mind, by design.

With this thought, I reached down and gave the tire Iron one more “mighty” twist. To the female passenger’s and my joy, the lug nut released and began to spin. I stopped spin and asked the woman where her husband was.

She pointed down the road to where I could see a dark truck in the distance. She said that he went looking for a mechanic that could help. She went to call him, then remembering:

“He has the cellphone, so I can’t call him.”

I told her not to worry, I will drive down the road and tell him for her.

Before I departed, she thanked me in a proper, yet ecstatic way for taking my time to help them, and told me her husband’s first name.

I hopped in my car and went to relay what has happened to her husband. As I drove into the parking area of the garage, I saw a man walk out to the back of his truck. I called out his name.

He walked up rather shockingly, asking if I knew him. I told him no, but I had stopped to help his wife, and I have freed the lug nut that had frustrated him.

Upon hearing my words, his somewhat grim countenance perked right up,

“How did you ever get that loose?”

I thought about it and replied;

“Well my 300 lbs. and a prayer.” I said with a wink.

“So I can put all the tools back?”

“Yes sir,” I told him.

Then he asked a question that I was not prepared for.

“Why did you stop?”

I thought about it for a second and answered,

“Because it is what I do. If someone needs help, I help.”

"Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness."- Martin Luther King, Jr.

After the man had shook my hand, I drove off again, destination Augusta. While driving, I thought about how many cars had seen that woman who definitely was having trouble. Passing her by, the car in front of me had a bumper sticker pronouncing the owner’s “Faith Through Christ.” A few cars before that was a black truck that had an American Flag flapping in the wind, proclaiming their “Patriotism.”

Reflection pained me in many ways; Not because how many people had passed her by, yet withholding assistance. Not because I saw a few houses in the vicinity that had people in the front yard, that had not offered to help.

I was pained because I almost passed her by simply because I may have been late to a doctor’s appointment.

Had it been my wife, my daughter, my mother, or even my friend, I could easily become embittered by the fact that no one had stopped to help them. It is easy to take such ideas to absolutes, because they reflect on my own prosperity in some way. It means I would have to take time out of my life, to help my kith and kin.

Then again, in this day and age, people almost get offended, or on guard, when you stop to help them. We have been conditioned to question our safety at all times. With terrorism, riots, those that suffer from violent mental illness, or even those considered sane, might have some sinister agenda.

Believe it or not, there once was a time when the act of helping a stranger was an interesting type of charitable sacrifice. It is uniquely blessed due to the fact that rarely are such things rewarded.

If I help a relative, there will always be some sort of dynamic of worth that is evident in a family group. If I help a friend, I show the value of my friendship to other friends around me. If I help a community member, I gain some sort of recognition for being a “Good Person,” within our community.

There is no value in helping strangers. There are no opportunities for reward or recognition. I would dare say that without any incentives, the idea of helping someone becomes a morbid undertaking, according to today’s society riddled with myths and warnings.

There are a few facts, interspersed amongst a large amount of rumors and stories of rapes, kidnappings, maimings and deaths. We hear of cautionary fables that breed mistrust in America’s roadways, and of fellow Americans. The NEWS is always ready to break the story, without verifying sources, just to increase viewership.

I pick up hitchhikers. I even stop and offer rides those who are walking with a heavy load, to their destination. I have yet to be perished by someone who has sought a ride by sticking out their thumb.

I have stopped many times to help people with their hazard lights flashing. Disappointingly, I have never received a crack in the back of my head by a tire iron, even though such things are notoriously promised in the NEWS, Television, and Film.

What I do know is the disappointment I have when an elderly friend of mine was stuck on the road to Houghton, and no one stops to see if he is okay.

Why don’t we receive help when we need it? Maybe it is because we do not help others, when the opportunity presents itself.