Blind Faith, Irresponsible Faith?

“I cannot praise a fugitive and cloistered virtue, unexercised and unbreathed, that never sallies out and sees her adversary, but slinks out of the race where that immortal garland is to be run for, not without dust and heat. ” ― John Milton, Areopagitica

When you work with someone who is visually impaired, you are prepared to enter into a very self focused world. People who are visually impaired may seem very eccentric, or even controlling. This is not due to a flaw in their personality, or an inherent need to make other people's lives more difficult. This is due to the nature of their disability.

In their existence, the world can be a very frustrating and dangerous place. I once went to a friend’s residence, who was visually impaired. We had a good time, drinking tea, playing chess, and eating his magnificent biscuits. We enjoyed the time we had until it was late, and I departed home.

About 30 minutes later, he calls me up. He was going to make French toast for breakfast, but could not find the butter. Luckily, I remembered that I had left the butter next to his microwave. In his existence, he survived by keeping a very orderly life.

People who are without sight want their property where they are used to it being. Any deviation of property placement, including a simple mess, can be problematic for a blind person.

Keeping a schedule seems to be a bit more critical. Often, the blind rely on public and volunteer transportation to ensure they are going where they need to be. When lost, they need to be in a safe environment where they can ask for assistance, if necessary.

If you add what I had just mentioned to the inclusion of different people and personality types in their environment, you can see why many visually impaired people limit the type of person and the amount of time spent interacting with them.

Their home becomes more trusted to them because they were able to avoid many of the complexities that we sighted people deal with on a daily basis. Their home becomes their safe haven and fortress against the many random occurrences that inconvenience them on various levels.

It only makes sense that the emotional and physical control of their environment is necessary for their lives to be more productive and pleasurable.

Unfortunately, this article is not about the physically blind. Nor is the article about the struggles involving disabilities. This article is about the concept of “Blind Faith.”

Even in Church tradition, the most famous doubter of them all, the Apostle Didymos Judas Thomas, by tradition, was chastised or embarrassed for his unbelief. From a contextual stand point, the situation may have been much different. (see: What Is Doubt? Is It A Sin? )

Throughout my life, there has been a key element in my walk with GOD that I keep hearing about from various church denominations. I believe that its example is being used inappropriately, to the point that it even confuses people right out of the Church, and possibly their faith.

"What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and filled,” without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, “You have faith and I have works.” Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works...." - James 2:14-26 ESV

The definition of Blind Faith is rather intriguing:

Blind Faith: belief without true understanding, perception, or discrimination (Dictionary.com)

Time and time again, I have been told that I think too much. I have been rejected by people that are uncomfortable with the perspective I have on many Biblical questions, especially in the nature of Blind Faith. It has gone even so far, that I have been questioned about lacking sufficient faith simply because, instead of saying a little prayer for every hitchhiker, homeless, or other people in need, I actually stop and generally help out.

It is this logic that utterly confounds me. I have been told that my charitable actions preclude GOD being allowed to work in other people’s lives. I am doing it because I lack faith that GOD can!

In many cases, I have seen proponents of Blind Faith, say their prayers for people, like Wiccan spells for luck. I have seen people abstain from keeping their word, helping a neighbor, or volunteering because they felt that “it was not GOD’s will.”

One thing I do know about “GOD’s Will” is that it is not when I feel inconvenienced to act. It is not when I refuse to ask the questions for fear of reprisal. It is not “GOD’s Will” that prevents us from mirroring the behavior of the namesake that we claim to have faith in, as a Christian.

But, there is a more sinister dynamic at work when it comes to scripture. The fact that we pray our “Magical Forgiveness Spells” without following the Guidelines that Jesus Christ, himself, says are necessary for forgiveness. I quote from both, the Old Testament and New Testament, to show that GOD’s requirement has not changed due to the “New Covenant” argument:

“If anyone commits a breach of faith and sins unintentionally in any of the holy things of the LORD, he shall bring to the LORD as his compensation, a ram without blemish out of the flock, valued in silver shekels, according to the shekel of the sanctuary, for a guilt offering. He shall also make restitution for what he has done amiss in the holy thing and shall add a fifth to it and give it to the priest. And the priest shall make atonement for him with the ram of the guilt offering, and he shall be forgiven." -Leviticus 5:15-16 ESV

"So if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift." -Matthew 5:23-24 ESV

The interesting thing about this is, when I had “Blind Faith,” I simply took for granted the Mercy, and Forgiveness aspect that GOD offers us. I thought just a little prayer would be enough for the forgiveness of what I may have done to anyone, but that is not the case!

We are to right the wrongs we commit to the best of our ability, not just with GOD, but also with those we have lied, cheated, stolen from, or even murdered.

“But we have renounced disgraceful, underhanded ways. We refuse to practice cunning or to tamper with God’s word, but by the open statement of the truth we would commend ourselves to everyone’s conscience in the sight of God.” -2nd Corinthians 4:2 ESV

This leads to some more important questions;

Is the concept of “GOD’s Will” just an excuse not to be responsible for the choices we make, when they fail? Do we really take notice when our “Blind Faith” continues us on the righteous path to down stairs fiery place? Is this concept of “Blind Faith” leading to more ignorant Christians that read only the words of the Bible, but do not act upon them in their lives? How does this ignorance reflect in the upbringing of our children?

I believe the GOD I worship is a god of power, knowledge, and faith, and he shows me evidence of this every day. The Bible never said having “Faith” would be easy, but specifically warns about supporting people that go against the ethics that are contrary to the "Word of GOD"…..