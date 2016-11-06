Donald Trump and a $20 Gold Coin

"The U.S. has to go to "plane graveyards" and museums to get parts for its 20-year-old jet fighters while it sells new jets to other countries to make a profit."

Over the weekend, a friend of mine brought over a coffee can of coins he bought from a farmer in Houghton. We scoured through corroded pennies, pickled nickels, and limed dimes. We, literally, had to chip away metal that had oxidized with its sisters and the can, as well.

As we scraped through the conglomeration of rusted base metals, we found a little plasticy pouch. It was black with tell-tale signs of rust. In my eagerness, I opened the pouch to find a 1904 Gold Coin with a Women’s head on the front, and an American Eagle on the back. Printed surely on the rear of the coin was the value “Twenty Dollars.”

I called the attention of my friend to the coin, and told him;

"In reality, there is no such thing as an inflation of prices, relative to gold. There is such a thing as a depreciated paper currency."— Lysander Spooner Source

“DO NOT SHOW ANYONE ELSE THIS COIN. TAKE IT TO THE BANK AND ASK IF YOU COULD PUT IT IN A SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX.”

For a brief instant, the time that this coin had traveled through to get to this point ran through my mind, in reverse.

One thing I did notice, in this theoretical recollection, was how the value $20 had fallen in the past 100 years. In 1904, this $20 coin was minted with 90% Gold, 10 % Copper, with a diameter of 34 mm, weighing 33.436 grams.

I found it profoundly odd that the coin was worth only $20 in 1904, but this is due to the value of Gold was only $20.67 an ounce, at that time.

In 1904, inflation was much lower or evaluation was more precise:

“The average wage in the United States was 22 cents an hour, with the average worker earning around $200-$400 a year. The average veterinarian earned somewhere between $1,500-$4,000 a year. A good accountant might earn up to $2,000 a year, with dentists averaging around $2,500 per year. Mechanical engineers could earn close to $5,000.

Those wages went a bit further toward purchasing the essentials.

Sugar cost 4 cents a pound. Eggs cost 14 cents a dozen. Many farm women raised chickens just to have eggs to sell for a little extra spending money. Coffee was 15 cents a pound.”- farmanddairy.com

Taking this information into account, when we talk about the U.S. Twenty Dollar Bill, how do we evaluate its worth?

I know how much gas it will fill my car with, not Gallons, but how high my fuel indicator would reflect. I can tell you how much chicken I can buy (22 lbs of leg and thighs), how much ground beef I can buy (10 lbs of ground beef) and the like.

I know what the minimum value that the $20 gold coined then currently has is $1270.19 (goldgrambars.com)

The Gold gave money a tangible value that did not fluctuate much. The rarity and value of gold gave surety to its value. I could show you $20 in Gold. You could taste, sniff, listen too, bite, and do any other number of things because it had a physical value.

The actual value a Twenty Dollar Bill has today, is only measured in faith. We have faith that a $20 bill will be good for buying a certain number of products and services. Outside of that concept, it really has no value at all, except the cost of 10.6 cents per note to produce. (www.federalreserve.gov)

I cannot taste the economy that this monetary agent signifies. I do not know how much the $20 value of Gross Domestic Product, is worth. Furthermore, with the use of the free market as it stands, it lowers faith in the value of my $20 bill depending what area of the country you live in.

This is because the $20 bill is worth different values based upon the region we live in. Have you ever noticed how different store chains, for example “Walmart,” has different prices for the exact same products depending where you are shopping at the time.

One example of this is in the area of Ground Beef. Last Summer I bought 80% Lean/ 20% Fat, Ground Beef Chuck Roll, 5 lbs rolls for $2.38 a pound in Thomaston, ME. The very next day, I bought the same exact product for $1.99 a pound at a Walmart in Augusta, ME.

When I asked a person that worked that department, she told me:

“I don’t know about the Thomaston Store, but we had had that at the same price for 4 months now. I do know, different Walmart’s have different prices for the same items.”

Suddenly, the next big reason why the value of the United States 20 Dollar Bill is problematic, it is inconsistent in our own country. Much like the three arms of government is supposed to be, the balances of economic power between the $20 bill, the cost of services, and the price of gold was supposed to help govern and regulate the overall economic well-being of the United States of America.

We are now dealing with what happens when you knock out 1/3 of the Triumvirate of a stabilizing governmental factor, the Economy. Unequivocally, I can use this as an example of the chaos our government has degenerated to.

Because of a corrupt Justice system, we have cities like Detroit, Los Angeles, and New York, forcing store owners to pay for private security from off-duty Detroit Police Officers because they refuse to respond to criminal activity promptly on the cities time.(see video here)

Because of a corrupt Congress, we have Special Interest Groups and Large Corporations guiding the path of Justice and Leadership with sloth, muck, and hindrances, for the simple sake of rushing products to market and forcing the various presidents throughout the years to appear to have ineffectual leadership.

Even worse, we have a person that personifies the concepts of self-interest and self-promotion running for President of the United States. He has diverted a large amount of his investments in the past 2 years to foreign shores (see: Trump The Hypocrite). He has made himself a marketable economic presence, despite how his companies fail. (see: Donald Trumps 13 Biggest Business Failures) Casinos that he owned would keep running into bankruptcy in an industry that basically has people handing him their money.(see: Trump's Casino Failures ) Not to forget, it could be many on his staff have been gambling on him losing the Presidential Election since December 2015. (see: Is Donald Trump and His Associates Gambling on Losing?)

In truth, I am voting for Hillary Clinton because I am hoping that this politically capable woman could help with reignition of American Values and virtues. Not about racism, abortion, nor black rights, but pushing forward;

The ideals of Education, not indoctrination.

The ideals of Economy, not Consumerism.

The ideals of Interdependence and not Independence, within the citizenry, within our country, within our world.

We do not need revolution, but we need to support those who wish to change through ethics and respect both internally and on the world stage.

I also believe that she would seek the advice of matters from her husband, who might be the kind of ear a good president needs on their side, regardless of sex. It's not that I doubt her capability, but I picture it more like a couple that likes to tie flies talking while enjoying their hobby. Twice the experience for the price of a single.

I believe that electing Donald Trump would be like removing the Gold Standard, people will continue to believe whatever smoke and mirrors they want, but will point blame and cry that they were tricked, when it finally bites us all in the rear.

I am not a Democrat, But I am an American. I will vote whatever my conscience tells me, and I salute those who take the time to go vote, regardless if it is for Mrs. Clinton or Mr. Trump.

THANK YOU FOR VOTING, One American to Another!