Investing in America? Where is the return?

"Speculation is an effort, probably unsuccessful, to turn a little money into a lot. Investment is an effort, which should be successful, to prevent a lot of money from becoming a little."

― Fred Schwed Jr., Where Are the Customers' Yachts?: Or a Good Hard Look at Wall Street Source

“For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to finish it—lest, after he has laid the foundation, and is not able to finish, all who see it begin to mock him, saying ‘This man began to build and was not able to finish’?”-Luke 14:28-30

I would like to start by clearly defining the difference between a ‘Grant’ and an “Investment.”

What is an 'Investment?'

“An investment is an asset or item that is purchased with the hope that it will generate income or will appreciate in the future. In an economic sense, an investment is the purchase of goods that are not consumed today but are used in the future to create wealth. In finance, an investment is a monetary asset purchased with the idea that the asset will provide income in the future or will be sold at a higher price for a profit.”- Investopedia.com

What is a 'Grant?'

Grants are non-repayable funds or products disbursed by one party (grant makers), often a government department, corporation, foundation or trust, to a recipient, often (but not always) a nonprofit entity, educational institution, business or an individual. In order to receive a grant, some form of "Grant Writing" often referred to as either a proposal or an application is required.

“A government grant is a financial award given by the federal, state or local government to an eligible grantee. Government grants are not expected to be repaid and do not include technical assistance or other financial assistance, such as a loan or loan guarantee, an interest rate subsidy, direct appropriation, or revenue sharing. Over 26 federal agencies administer more than 1,000 grant programs annually to provide funding for the arts, educational institutions, agricultural projects and more.” - Investopedia.com

Amongst the hyperbole and debate that distracts me in this election, one of the most important issues is not being addressed sufficiently, in my opinion. That issue is Government Spending and the Deficit. At the moment of this writing, the exact amount of United States Debt is “$19,760,054,127,045.83” and each citizen's share of this debt is“$61,013.33.” (http://www.usgovernmentdebt.us/)

As soon a child is born into this world, its theoretical piece of the American pie is already severely disadvantaged by a negative number. This is the fiscal cost it took for Federal Government and American Society to evolve into its existing fashion and to keep functioning.

This number includes entitlements that we do not even realize we are using, like Police, Fire, Medical, Military, the space program and many others. It includes value of the deficit that it took to put these programs in place.

I was thinking upon why is my share of the American Pie, so expensive. Our parents and grandparents talk about “Better Days” when the economy was more productive. There was a time that every lower middle class family could afford a home of their own. This was also a time when we celebrated and appreciated the freedoms that were hard fought, from Civil Rights through the Gulf Wars.

While watching the debates, and listening to political speeches, I keep hearing about the government is “Investing in America.” I have heard about this “Investing in America” in every political campaign I have ever experienced. I hear talk about increased Federal Grants for Public Programs. I hear about Government Guaranteed Loans for Schools and Housing. Not to mention the expensive bailouts that the Federal Government acts upon when an entire industry is being mismanaged.

“I don’t want a bigger piece of the pie for myself, I want a bigger piece for the United States of America.”

"The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money."- Alexis de Tocqueville Source

After careful research, I found that the federal government is great at handing out grants. In fact, for the fiscal year 2016, there was a discretionary base of $1.087 trillion, the President's budget increased the spending cap by a net of $71 billion, and this is for Research and Development funding. There are many other avenues of spending when investigating this topic, from the National Institute of Health, to NASA, to the Department of Defense. (https://www.aaas.org/fy16budget/federal-rd-fy-2016-budget-overview)

In every situation, the data showed that there are many so called “investments” being made in “America,” but little return to the government outside the form of taxes and the emotional response of the citizen seeing the government is “doing good.”

What is worse, is the fact that no one is questioning the practice of government investing with no return. In fact, I even made a few phone calls, contacting federal officials in Washington DC, concerning this matter. I am not going to mention who I called, due to the fact that this is not meant to support any candidate, but the answers were straight out of 1950’s American Pride films.

I was told that "these ideas are socialistic or even communist, therefore not “American," "that the government invests too much money to keep track of everyone who is receiving grants and loans," and "that would be equivalent to government oversight of the private sector."

"In the absence of sound oversight, responsible businesses are forced to compete against unscrupulous and underhanded businesses, who are unencumbered by any restrictions on activities that might harm the environment, or take advantage of middle-class families, or threaten to bring down the entire financial system. "-Barack Obama

Then, I got an answer that was so deep and poignant that it almost made me weep. I had called the Federal Trade Commission in regards to this matter, looking for a direction to steer my research in, and the person on the other end responded;

“Mr. Slack, don’t you realize how much of this money you are looking for is going to companies that are owned, managed, or have financial involvement with politicians, themselves. Politics steer the masses. Regardless if it is Al Gore’s investment in green energy companies or even Dick Chaney’s involvement in Blackwater, these are all instances of politicians bolstering their companies financials and boosting the stocks prices. ”

I was shocked to discover how many companies do benefit from ties with appointed and elected officials, and how many of those same companies receive grants from the government. I was surprised how much of the tax payers’ money is being used to research products that are on store shelves, right now! At the end of my article, I will list just a few from the millions of examples that we utilize every day.

I believe it is time that the federal government stopped handing out research grants and start utilizing the existing investment laws in regards to royalties and require a stake in the product being funded, like any other private and corporate investment firm. It’s time to start paying off the deficit with this “American Ingenuity” that we are always so proud of. We need to realize that part of the income that our government could make, need not be tax based.

"It is only when there is the supervision and critical oversight from the people that the government will be in a position to do an even better job, and employees of government departments will be the true public servants of the people. "-Wen Jiabao

GPS

The handy navigating device in nearly every car and Smartphone was also originally developed by the Defense Department in the 1970s to follow the exact locations of nuclear missiles and calculate their proper trajectories. Funding for the system was constantly questioned, however, given how expensive GPS satellites are to build and launch. Today, many GPS satellites are aging and the system is in desperate need of an upgrade, according to the Government Accountability Office. Doing so could cost the Air Force $5.5 billion.

The Internet

Yes, you can again thank the DOD for being able to read this article right now (and, you know, anything else the Internet lets you do). In the 1960s, the military wanted to develop a communications system that was less vulnerable to attack than telephone operators’ rooms and began working on directly linking computers. The first network was called the ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) – which was the basis for the modern Internet as we know it.

Vaccines

The National Institutes of Health is responsible for research and development of many life-saving vaccines, including hepatitis A and B vaccines, the flu shot, and the HPV vaccine.

Goodyear Tires

The reason Goodyear’s tires last so long is due to a fibrous material (said to be five times stronger than steel) that was originally developed in partnership with NASA in the 1970s. NASA needed a lightweight, super-strong material for parachute shrouds to land objects softly on Mars. Goodyear expanded the technology and created a tire that was estimated to have a tread life 10,000 miles greater than those before it.

Infant Formula

An algae-based supplement that contains the same nutrients of breast milk was originally developed by NASA to help recycle oxygen in the air during space travel. The supplement is now found in 95 percent of baby food in the U.S.

And many, many, more...

Imagine if the United States received 5% on every sale of WD-40, Microwave Ovens, and Velcro, not as a tax, but as a royalty due to the fact that it was Tax money that paid for the research.