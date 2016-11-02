MaineLy Love: Out of the Fryin' Pan and into Another

"The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it's indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it's indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference." ― Elie Wiesel Source

I had toiled to find the reason why my future wife would not be added to my lease. The answers varied from person to person, depending who I talked to at the realty management firm that controlled the complex. It went from "She had no prior rental history." To "If there was a problem, we don’t have to tell you why."

It was a rather perplexing situation. I tried talking to them without her there, where they impressed upon me the need for permission to talk about her case with me. I tried talking to them with her there, where we were both informed that it was just a decision the management decided.

Being someone who was optimistic, I always assumed that it would not be a problem because I was a good renter. I never was late on my rent. I had no problem with my neighbors. I kept my home orderly and respectful. It was during this time I found that it is easy to be optimistic when the only person I had to worry about was myself.

One day, quite surprisingly, a maintenance man who worked for the company, came to my door. I had seen him around and I respected the work he did to keep my apartment complex in order. I invited him in, and offered him a cup of tea.

He looked at me and laughed;

"I never expected anyone to offer me tea, especially in this complex. Then again, you are an odd one."

We both laughed at the statement, after which I brought my tea set out. I explained that my grandmother taught me the value of a good cup of tea.

We sat, looking out over the parking lot, and had some small talk. While I was speaking about one thing or another, he interrupted me:

"You know why they are not letting you add your girlfriend to the lease, right?"

I responded that I did not, and he continued.

"Daniel, they are selling this place and the new owners have been trying to get most of the single men in the complex, out. The new owners want to make this more for families and SINGLE MOTHERS. It is easier to deal with tenants who have the state paying for their rent."

After that statement, he let out a weak laugh, then changed the subject about the upcoming hunting season. I was not interested. I was still trying to comprehend what the man had said. In the back of my mind, was a lot of confusion and questions, like:

• Wasn’t my fiance going to be part of my family?

• How does that make my situation any different than a married or common law couple?

• There is no way this is legal; is there any recourse I can take?

• How would I prove this man's statements in court, if they were true?

• What would the consequences be for this man, who clarified the situation I was facing, if I did go to court?

I made one last appointment to try to plead my case with the management firm, only to find that they were adamant in their decision.

This led me to a hard decision I had to make. Here I was, with a woman that had no other means of support, to whom I had offered not only a place to rest, but the support of one who she could rely on no matter how hard life gets. It kept me up at night, trying to resolve what would the best course of action.

Then, it became quite clear after I read a verse from my Bible:

"This is how we are sure that we have come to know Him: by keeping His commands. The one who says, “I have come to know Him,” yet doesn’t keep His commands, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But whoever keeps His word, truly in him the love of God is perfected. This is how we know we are in Him:"-1 John 2:3-5

Upon reading the verse, I realized that my problem was not in the knowing what I should do, the problem was that what I had to do was inconvenient, to say the least.

"Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning."

― Mahatma Gandhi Source

Here was a woman, that I had taken from a bad situation. I offered her my protection, my respect, my love, and God's love. It was easy enough to offer it when my life is in order, but could I, or even would I, do it when it cost more than I expected.

At that realization, besides the fact I hate being wrong and hypocritical, I made a stiff upper lip resolution to follow this to the end, and to keep my word.

It is a funny thing, when you consider how some people view problems. One of my friends tried telling me that I was under "Satan's attack," and any criticism I face was evidence of this. A minister told me that this was just an excuse to give in to temptation, and it gave the wrong perception as to the nature of Christian living. There was a lot of comments that seemed to try to lead me to just dropping this woman off on the street somewhere and keeping in my comfort zone.

What my friend did not understand is that this may have been a test, but it was not about how powerful GOD or Satan is. It is not about “How Evil the world is,” or even if the people who were troubling me were Christian or not.

In spite of the ample warnings people gave me. In spite of friends trying to tell me this is a "Sign From God." It became a simple question whether or not I would keep my word, and it is upon this belief that I began to prepare.

In preparation for my eviction, my eye turned to the Rockland area, and I flooded the market with my resume. I was confident that I could find a job that provided enough income for me to take care of not only myself, but my fiance and her children.

To my wonderment, a man contacted me about a position. He told me that he was opening an Internet Marketing Company in the Rockland area. With my experience at Source One Business Systems, Microsoft, and Sierra Entertainment, he said my qualifications were quite remarkable for this area, and he wanted to hire me. In fact, he was so intent to hire me, he even offered me a $1000 sign on bonus, if I waited 2 extra weeks for him to prepare the offices.

I was ecstatic, I was excited, it appeared everything was working out for the better. I was ready to be evicted because I was going to a better place. I felt that this was evidence of GOD’s approval of how I was handling my overall situation. Ultimately, I felt the prideful assurance about being wise and right, at the same time; Maybe my detractors could rub their noses in that!

I had prepared to stay a couple of weeks at the Trade Winds Inn in Rockland, and look for an apartment. The cost was the price of an apartment’s deposit, but the convenience to not only my future career location but also the appointments that Tricia had to attend made it a wise choice, so I thought.

We had already spent 2 weeks in the hotel, when the call came. The man on the other end was the one who had hired me. He called to tell me that his company was not going to open, there were issues with the same type of businesses being in the Rockland area, but I can keep the sign on bonus that I had received from him.

I wished him good luck, God Bless, and I hung up the phone.

We had already spent a large amount out of my savings account on eating out, buying clothes appropriate for work, and keeping our cellphone, car insurance, and medical payments up to date. Tricia was at a visitation with her children, and I was alone.

At that point, I fell to my knees and cried, not out of anger at GOD, or the man that had hired me. I cried because I was afraid. I knew that this was the last few days that we would have at this hotel, and I was going to have to prepare to be elsewhere soon.

For the first time, my "butterflies and rainbows" had faded away, my faith had left me, and my disappointing performance as Tricia's “Knight in Shining Armor” would be tarnished.

On the first night out of the Hotel, I was ashamed. I was no longer the happy go lucky individual that I once was. We had a little money, and a whole lot of fear. That fear was due to the fact that I had created a very comfortable and convenient world for myself. Such things do not exist in my comfort zone, and it made me realize how misrepresented the homeless are in the very core of my mind and my heart. It made me realize that maybe, just maybe, there are people who are homeless due to circumstances beyond their control, or maybe people can be homeless for more intrinsic and/or extrinsic reasons.

I had lived life in such a way that homelessness, going hungry, and poverty were “OPP.” (Other People’s Problems) These are the type of things I help others with, I will never have to face this kind of issue. I prided myself on the fact that I can live comfortably.

In my heart, I continuously prayed for something, anything to relieve me from the despair I felt. Little did I realize that the strength I needed would come from the person that I initially was trying to help, whom I thought was helpless.

Our first stroke of luck was a bit of information from a convenience store attendant. The gentleman had told us that he had been homeless before. He told us how he would go to the Walmart parking lot to sleep for the night, and to browse the internet. He told us it is especially convenient because anything you need would be at your fingertips, from the pharmacy to the bathrooms. He said that as long as I kept my windows covered, and kept it low key, Walmart would not trouble us.

I had been driving around in our Envoy most of the day, and was completely exhausted. I thanked him for that information. We had a few blankets to keep us warm at night, but they are worthless if you do not have a place to park your car.

As I laid holding Tricia in my arms, she could tell my heart was broken. She knew that I felt like a man who was not worth the chemical components that he was composed of. I did not want any of this for us, and I was not sure what to do.

Tricia, opened her sweet lips and said:

"Daniel, no other man I know of would even consider giving up his home, his friends, his neighborhood, for my sake. Any other man would go back on the words he said and say they were in the passion of the moment, or said without forethought. Daniel, you took me in, you comforted me when I thought I would be defeated, and you made me flourish. I don’t know if you are an angel, but you definitely are not a man."

It is an odd thing, the power of words. I don’t know if it was what she said, or how she said it, but her words made everything better. Her words pointed out to me that I was strong enough to face this temporary setback. She reminded me that I did not use GOD as an excuse for inaction. Her words had shown me one more important piece of information:

She had become just as invested into our relationship as I have been, and somehow, that made it all worthwhile.