MaineLy Love: Excess Baggage and Bigger Christmases

We must never despair; our situation has been compromising before, and it has changed for the better; so I trust it will again. If difficulties arise, we must put forth new exertion and proportion our efforts to the exigencies of the times."- George Washington Source

Tricia and I have had quite the adventure, and this is the first case of me helping a stranger in such a drastic fashion. Well, not really a stranger, but less of one than I could ever imagine.

From the clatter of breakfast trays to the familiar hum of small talk, despite the random colors of hospital gowns and “scrubs” possess, I experienced none of it. This type of experience had only happened to me once before, and I was keenly aware of it.

She was at a circular table in the Cafeteria, and she was waiting for her breakfast. Being prone to bouts of inspiration, I was sensitive to my eyes, my ears, my breath, and I would even say the beating of my heart achieving that one harmonious, concerted, rhythm that guides the actions of men before they have a life changing experience.

Like a perfect gentleman, I asked if the seat next to her was spoken for, life lessons taught by my grandmother are still adhered to.

She looked up at me, and pushed back the seat, and invited me to sit down. Then, she asked me if I was feeling okay, due to the flushing red of my ears.

I told her that I am fine, I just have allergies. It was that time of year where that excuse works. In truth, the aching in my heart from her first words had pushed me over a cliff, from which I was and still am, actively falling.

In an interesting side note, the effects of “Falling in Love” are also on the list of side effects for Adrenalin® (epinephrine injection, USP):

“sweating; nausea and vomiting; pale skin; feeling short of breath; dizziness; weakness or tremors; headache; and feeling nervous or anxious”- http://www.rxlist.com/adrenalin-drug.htm

It has been about a month since I took Tricia out of her bad situation. Luckily, I had rented an apartment that had 2 bedrooms.

“Daniel, I have 2 children who are in DHHS custody. My highest priority is to get them back. I was not even sure I had time for a relationship, and the one I was in ended with me losing my kids. I do appreciate all this help you are giving me. I am not used to men treating me like this, with respect.

I have my little girl, Elizabeth, who is 3. She is smart as a button. I also have my son, John, who has his problems, he is Autistic. He has a problem dealing with people. His senses get overloaded; he gets over stimulated, and he reacts.

You hear me talk about my children, and you seem really “Okay” with that. Most men would be frightened with the prospects of having 2 step children, and one who has special needs.

In many ways, I still cannot believe you exist. You open doors for me, you talk to me instead of ordering me, you even let me make mistakes, without being judgmental. I am afraid I am going to wake up one day and find that you were just a dream, and nothing in my life has improved.

How can you take me, just as I am, broke, alone, and hopeless?”

There is an interesting thing about first introductions. People will make judgment calls about people that will affect their perception of that individual for the rest of their lives.

When people first meet me, I guess I give a good impression. I come across as intelligent, from a fine upbringing, with the potential to be successful.

What they do not realize is that there is a dark underbelly to my potentially bright past. It involves being ripped away from my grandmother at age five, being beat by my mother and stepfather, and put into foster care at age 11. No, I never graduated from High School. Yes, I graduated from Arizona State University, CIS Degree.

What many do not realize was that I was considered “special,” in my youth. I was disruptive, annoying, and even considered Mentally Retarded and Emotionally Handicapped. I found school extremely boring because it did not present me information in an efficient manner. I did not have any need to cover the same information for 2 weeks at a time.

The outcome of my trouble in the 4th grade proved of great benefit for myself. I was grounded to my bedroom for that entire summer. At that time, my bedroom involved a mattress on the floor, surrounded by dog cages for the Keeshonden that my parents showed. Though my room was gloomy and playthings were limited, I did have a set of encyclopedias. They were World Book Encyclopedias 1983.

Out of frustration of being considered “stupid, retarded, and a mutt,” I decided to read the whole set that summer. Due to this simple action, my scholastic career changed dramatically due to the fact I could retain most of the information I had read.

More importantly, my past gave me the heart to work with misunderstood children who might be dealing with similar issues that I had gone through.

At the end of elaboration about my experiences being “Special Needs,” I made a statement that had such resonance with Tricia;

“Your son gets $400 a month in SSI? There is not excuse that he should not be able to get the help he needs to be successful scholastically. If he does not do well with Public Schools, then I have no problem putting his entire SSI check towards paying for tutors and even private schools.

On top of that, imagine the awesome Christmases your children will have. I don’t know everything that happened in your past, but I will make damn sure you will have a bright future. It will be nice to have a family.”

I looked into her eyes, which were in tears, and I held her. We stood in my apartment, in front of the big bay window, and held each other as the moon rose in the twilight.

After a time, I noticed a letter on top of the coffee table from the apartment manager. Upon opening it, I was in shock:

“Dear Sir,

We are writing you to let you know that we have declined the request to put Tricia on your lease. She has 7 days to vacate your apartment or you will be served an eviction notice.

Sincerely,

The Management”