Mainely Love; Beginning an Adventure Chapter 1

"True love doesn't happen right away; it's an ever-growing process. It develops after you've gone through many ups and downs, when you've suffered together, cried together, laughed together."- Ricardo Montalban

It had been over a year, since Tricia and myself have been officially together. We have had our share of ups and downs. She has shared with me the time when my career path seemed clear, and saw my misery when I had to choose between having a home and having a job. Yet, we not only survived, but actively thrived.

In the blessing of our experience together, it revealed strengths in each of us. What we thought were long since past or even nonexistent, are now a tangible reward. What I find most interesting is the many ways, Tricia completes my vision of life. She brings a stark but palatable sense of realism to my constant optimistic faith, which she claims makes me full of “Rainbows and Butterflies!”

Her view makes me more critical of my path, as opposed to the irresponsible belief that “everything will just work out.” In a reflective result, my relaxed affect and beliefs has given rise to the concepts in her of “Faith” and “Good for Goodness’s sake.” I must say that my relationship with Tricia has not only lead this unbelieving women to the Church’s Door, but her skepticism made me evaluate my spiritual walk seen through the eyes of an unbeliever.

"Faith is not something to grasp, it is a state to grow into."-Mahatma Gandhi

About 3 months after I proposed to her, we sat down and had a conversation that Tricia seemed nervous about;

“Daniel, we have to talk about my children.”

Her children are a topic that is very sensitive and it fills my head with thoughts. Tricia had grown up in Washington, ME and moved down to Florida. While she was there, she was living as a wife to a man who degraded her sense of self in many ways. There was always questionable behaviors from her partner, to be wary of.

In order to escape that horrific situation, she accepted the offer of help from a male friend with a sweet demeanor, of whom she knew when she went to school in Maine. So, she bought bus tickets and traveled with her 2 children from Jacksonville, FL all the way to Waldoboro. Unfortunately for her, time changes everything, even men.

From what I hear, things were working out at first, but quickly the situation degraded She being was from an apartment, to living in a Motel, to living in a tent in her “Boyfriend’s Parents” front yard.

This is when I appeared in the situation.

“A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.” ― Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free

The time was 8 am, and I had just been seen by the ER Doctor at Houlton Regional Hospital. I was suffering the malignancy of stupidity, crawling under my GMC Envoy without the emergency brake on. The bad news was that it will hurt for a while, the good news was that it ran over my metal Tibia and it did not bend. My Phone had rung, on the other end was Tricia, and she was in tears.

"Most people see what is,

and never see what can be"

- Albert Einstein Source

“Daniel, I desperately need to get to my child’s visitation, and there is no one who is willing to take me.”

Upon those words, I rose out of bed and started preparing to depart. The nurse was already getting the discharge paperwork.

I told Tricia:

“You are lucky, I have been in the hospital most of the morning and there is nothing more than a large bruise on my leg, give me the address and I will get there.”

In the thrill of the moment and the excitement of circumstance, I forgot one key aspect that I did not realize… I had not slept in over 24 hours. Realizing this, I bought 2 Red Bulls for the long road ahead.

As my progress to Waldoboro made headway, my conscious mind had achieved the state of exhaustion when nothing could affect it. Too tired to care, I must achieve my goal.

Luckily, the trees were green, the birds were singing, and the sun was annoyingly bright. I thought I was making good time, so I looked up on my phone which was on the dashboard… and it was dead! I had forgotten to plug it in, and I had no idea where I was.

Luckily, with the help of a hitchhiker I picked up, and directions from a Dunkin Donuts in Waldoboro, I achieved my goal.

“Shooting up the local road, hang a left, and three houses down.”

As I drove up to her address, I saw a rather respectable house. It seemed comfortable and the yard seemed manageable. I was impressed where my Tricia lived.

So, I parked next to the road on the perimeter of the property. I honked my horn, and waited expectantly watching the front door.

“Hey Daniel, thank you so much for taking me to visit my children!”

It was like she popped out of nowhere, and gave me a bit of a fright. I laughed and asked her,

“Where did you come from?”

"We have come dangerously close to accepting the homeless situation as a problem that we just can't solve."-Linda Lingle

At the end of the last syllable, her face looked forlorn and there was an overshadow of dread.

“You’re going to find out, anyway!”

With the demeanor of a person ashamed of her life, she pointed to a tent:

“Daniel, I live in a tent because my Boyfriend spent my rent money, and we got evicted. His Parents only have me sleep out here with the kids as a convenience for him. He has his own room in his house.”

There before me, a proud, strong, vibrant woman, laid bare her shame.

After a few uncomfortable words, we continued back to my Envoy. On the way to her visitation she elaborated further as to why she was living in a tent.

Apparently, her DHHS case worker, and her Social worker advised her to live in a tent to get on “Section 8” expeditiously. How this was initialized was by kicking her with her children into the tent, and allowing their son, her boyfriend, to come live with his parents in their house.

During this whole time, he expected to benefit through the continuation of Tricia’s suffering. When she got the resources, when she got her child support, when she got food stamps, this man had no problem spending them on himself and his parents, leaving very little to take care of her children.

His mother and he told Tricia that if she did not want her children to live on the street, she better give him what he wants, when he wants it. This included her body. She relayed an instance where she and her children were not allowed to eat because she denied "Joey" sexual gratification.

The destination for where visitations were being held was close by. I had driven her from Waldoboro to Rockland, and I had parked next to the Candy Store.

Tricia looked at me;

“You know, Daniel, you have done so much for me already. You don’t have to take me home; I can find another way.”

What was I supposed to do? Here was a woman, trapped by circumstance, suffering desperately. I would not abandon her. I told Tricia that I would be waiting to take her back.

I sat back and listened to some music... some Charles Clavitch, to ease my mind. But my mind would not ease from what I had seen. What I had heard, affected me. I prayed, I prayed, and I prayed. I sought solace in the Bible, only to find none. That is to say, I could not find a convenient reason not to do something about this situation, but what would it be? What level of inconvenience am I willing to go through for another person?

She had returned from what she called a “2 hour Good Visit,” she had played with Gabriel and Bella. They talked and ate some snacks I had purchased for them at Rite Aid. All in all, Tricia's level of happiness and calm had far surpassed anything I had previously seen. At that moment in time, she was like the living incarnation of the Buddha.

On the way to her home, I asked her why didn’t she have a car, and she told me that she did not have a driver’s license, nor the money to afford a car. She only gets $130 a month in Child Support. Even then, she was worried of losing that. Then she would have no income at all.

The twilight had reached us on the way back to her home. The stars in the sky were clear and I began to point out constellations. We talked “Of shoes--and ships--and sealing-wax--Of cabbages--and kings--…”

The night lingered in my Envoy, and it seemed that she was not eager to leave my car. My Headlights shown on the tent where this woman was forced to raise her children.

More and more, the dangers that any mother faces when trying to escape a controlling husband, drug dealer boyfriends, or good for nothing wife beater, weighed heavy on my heart. In my mind thoughts were racing:

“This man who promised to protect her and claimed to love her, has her living in a tent.”

“His mother who promised that she would give help to watch the children if Tricia came up here. Only to not watch them and let them run around free, when Tricia needed her the most.”

In a fit of hopelessness, despair, compassion, and love, I told Tricia:

“No, you are not going back to live in that. I am taking you to my apartment, where I have two bedrooms. We will deal with everything after we get some sleep.”

Understand that I am not in any way a “Man of the World,” but when it came to sleep time, I was amused that Tricia slept in my bed. Like any good gentleman, I slept in the spare bedroom, by myself.

I often reflected upon how Tricia and I first became acquainted. It is one of my proudest moments.....

Seeing the glazed over eyes and my blank stare, she new I was probably caught up in some memory. Then she repeated herself;

"Daniel, we have to talk about my son!"