African Reunifi- WTF? Fantasy Versus Reality

"The Back-to-Africa movement, also known as the Colonization movement or Black Zionism, originated in the United States in the 19th century. It encouraged those of African descent to return to the African homelands of their ancestors. This movement would eventually inspire other movements ranging from the Nation of Islam to the Rastafari movement, and proved to be popular among African-Americans."-Wikipedia Source

Recently, I wrote the article "I Agree With Sotomayor, Does This Make Me Racist?" that discussed the fact that I had found an American who had an African ancestry making some statements that I have thought or said. The irony is that anyone else would be chastised because these statements are against the evolution of the "Black Culture" in the United States.

In response, a gentleman, who I am assuming is "Black," but I am not sure, has made the statement that part of the problem is the United States never made any real attempt to Reunify Black America into their African Homeland.

I was flabbergasted, finally a reason to use that word. I could not believe what I was reading. Upon further research, there seems to be minority who believes that the problems that Americans of African descent face is due to prejudice, bigotry, corruption, and politics. They believe that the only solution is to "Go Back To Africa."

Then the person claimed that I suffered from ignorance:"I wouldn't say racist, but I would say misinformed. I too was raised with an ignorance about the entire continent. however the more I learned the more I found out that it's the doings of man that makes Africa look ugly. however it's the African and descendents who must replace this negative image with something as beautiful as the continent itself."-DSKI from http://dski3.newsvine.com/

Suddenly, I realized why the discussion of Prejudice, Racism, Black Identity, and Africa always gets so muddled.

First, there are a number of things you have to Understand,

I am Navajo and Russian, so you might say I am colored. You might also say that there is a lot of Racism on Indian Reservations, as well.

I have been out of this country many times. From road trips through Central America, (I grew up in Tucson, AZ), to drives to Alaska, (When I lived in Seattle). I have been to Japan, England, France, many other places along the way.

I am not ignorant of the places I am talking about, nor of the sentiment I knowingly speak of.

I would say the same things regardless of what race the criminals are! If it was a group of Chinese boys, I would say we should drop them off in the middle of the Gobi. If it was Spanish or Mexican boys, I would mention either dropping them off in the Amazon or the Sonoran Desert. This was the knowledge that my exclamation was made out of.

Secondly, in regards to this idea of African Identity, Black American Reunification With Africa, or any other ideas along those lines;

I did not write the initial column to have a discussion over the merits of African and Black American Reunification, because it has none.

Africa is the 2nd LARGEST CONTINENT spanning 11,677,239 square miles (30,244,049 square km).

Africa has 3,000 distinct ethnic groups with just as many tribes, with 2,000 languages.

It has 1.216 billion or for easier terms that would be 1,216,000,000 people.

Even in this day and age, we talk of Wars, Hostages, Terrorism, Corporate and Political Corruption, in a much greater extent than in the United States

To expect our "Black American Culture" would gain reintegration comfortably back into the African Social Structure would be sadly mistaken. I would like to make a very controversial statement that would describe my position on this issue:

Social and Cultural Evolution did not stop when any slave group was taken from the African Continent. No African mothers weep for the slave child taken 150 years ago. There are no African Kings, Princes, Chieftains, or what have you that are waiting with open arms to accept the descendants of freed slaves back from America.

I have experience seeing people of Navajo Blood trying to "reintegrate" into a culture they knew little to nothing about. People who grew up on the reservation are prejudiced against those who did not. People who grew up in the larger communities are prejudiced against those who grew up in the more isolate, rural communities.

Wherever you go, people will hone in (meaning; make more precise) on the differences and exploit them to gain political and economic advantage. This happens in the US, this happens in France (the discrimination against muslims), this happens in Germany (the discrimination that some Berliners have against those for the Forest regions.)

"It is not the matter of returning people to a homeland, it is the fact that you cannot because not only does distance happen, but so does time!"

Unless you have a Tardis, that is....