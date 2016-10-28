I Agree With Sotomayor, Does This Make Me Racist?

"This world that we live in would be perfect if there were less prejudice and people who think they are better than others."

Today, I watched a report that stirred my heart in such a way, I wished to immediately react. Being conscious of the Bible verse:

"The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?" -Jeremiah 17:9

I waited, I considered what I had watched, and my spirit was still stirred! I went back and re-watched the video again, and only found that my emotion had not subsided. I was genuinely angry at what I saw and heard.

My brain reacted, deep in thought, and in a horrifically wonderful burst of inspiration I exclaimed:

"What the courts need to do is stop sentencing those type of people to jail and prisons. If these people cannot respect the beliefs, values, and laws of the United States, then the court showed sentence them to 1 year back in Africa! Just drop them somewhere in Gambia, or some other God Forsaken Hole in the Wall, with a month's worth of supplies and wish them a good year.

If, after a year, they actually survive, then they will have the right to come back to the United States and be reinstated as full citizens.

The US Government won't be there to chastise them, and the only person they will be able to blame is themselves for whatever happenes to them after that.

Then we'll see where their 'Blackness' gets them"

My fiance' looks up at me, and her jaw drops;

"Daniel! Do you just say something racist? Oh my God, I cannot believe I just heard that coming out of your mouth!"

My reaction was due to the words of a Black Man, being critical of aspects of Black American Culture that is promoting and rewarding a lifestyle of poverty, dishonor, and criminal behavior. In fact, he is saying something that I have always said. It was not only a relief, but really refreshing, to hear Mr. Sotomayor say the things that if myself, or even a person of a lighter skin had said, would face dire social prejudice and consequences.

I am including the links to each of the episodes I watched, but due to the language of the postings titles, I will not post it in an open forum:

I was shocked, I was appalled! Not only by the actions of the people involved in both stories, but particularly in the response to the owner that the police department had at the request for increased patrols, to prevent such crimes from occurring:

At 3:15, the store owner expresses his experiences when dealing with these "Tax Paid Representatives of the Law",

"They tell me I am supposed to hire an off duty Police Officer to protect my store!"

Understand that I, myself, am a man of color. My mother comes from a Russian lineage and my father is of Navajo descent. Due to my upbringing, I generally am oblivious to race actually. I see people, I see men and women, but I rarely even refer to anyone in the context of "that black person" or "that white dude," BUT what I do associate is a connection to the land.

The land of your ancestry and the land of your family usually denotes certain characteristics that make a person stand out. For example, in some various ethnic backgrounds, certain people might be more likely to appreciate tea more than coffee. I tend to make adjustments to visitors in my apartment based on whether or not they would appreciate my Noritake Tea Set or just a casual cup of coffee.

By the way, I know what many people are thinking, "Is he gay?" The answer is no, but my grandmother did teach me to value the tea ritual in all its palatable and timely glory (Recipe)!

It appears to me that the biggest problem with the Criminal Justice System is the fact that it is a revenge based private enterprise. (See My Article Justice Or Revenge What Is The Fire And Who Is The Fuel?) It does little to reconnect the prisoners with the better aspects of society. It does not rehabilitate the prisoner to appreciate the value of good work, partially due to the indentured servitude that the Criminal Justice System promotes. Most importantly, it takes those that have always been on the fringes, and further alienates these people from the society that we want them to be a productive member of.

What is the biggest travesty concerning this situation, Local, State, and Federal Government refuse to look at international data of prison systems and re-offenders, and look to implement policies that have a proven track record of successful rehabilitation.

Unfortunately, we are going to see people commit crimes, and continue to recommit the same crime. We are going to continue to see officers who are going to start charging the average man more and more to stabilize security.

Finally, we are going to see our society continue to degrade, because once you neglect those who are lowest in our classist society, the only direction they will be able to direct their anger, is up!

You want to make someone a valuable member of society? Take the time to teach them how!

So I leave you with one final question;

Am I Racist, am I a Realist, or am I an Idealist? Or maybe I am a little of all three?