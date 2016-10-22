Could Blaming Satan for Man's Choices Be The Biggest Deception Of All?

“People that have trust issues only need to look in the mirror. There they will meet the one person that will betray them the most.”― Shannon L. Alder

The Devil, Lucifer, Shaitan's only evil is to tempt man into "Hubris", excessive pride or self-confidence. Satan does not commit the acts that humans are tempted to do. This idea of Satan's ultimate sin goes hand in hand with what he tempts Adam, and Eve with.

Satan did not tempt Human's to unlawfully kill anything, destroy anything, or choose anything that would go so blatantly obvious as an excessive wrong, i.e. non beneficial killing and destruction. The only sin that Satan tempts us with is the same sin that he committed to be cast out of heaven. A sin that is hard for man to admit he has a problem with. Unfortunately, regardless if you are heavenly angel, hellish demon, or somewhere in between, all suffer from this temptation.

Satan fell because of pride. He desired to be God, not to be a servant of God as noted in:

"You said to yourself, I will climb up to heaven; above God’s stars, I will raise my throne. I’ll sit on the mount of assembly, on the heights of Zaphon. I’ll go up to the cloud tops; I’ll be like the Most High! But down to the underworld[a] you are brought, to the depths of the pit."-Isaiah 14:13-15 Common English Bible (CEB)

"We created you, then we shaped you, then we said to the angels, "Fall prostrate before Adam." They fell prostrate, except Iblees (Satan); he was not with the prostrators. He said, "What prevented you from prostrating when I ordered you?" He said, "I am better than he; You created me from fire, and created him from mud." He said, "Therefore, you must go down, for you are not to be arrogant here. Get out; you are debased."- Surah Al-A'raf [7:11-13] Quran

Lucifer, Iblis, Bringer of Dawn tempted Eve, Adam, and all of Mankind with a path to POWER and PERSONAL GLORY! To blame Satan for our choice of personal sin is to claim that Satan takes God's gift of free will away from Man. We need to stop blaming Satan and start taking responsibility for our own choices.

If Satan causes us to sin, then there is not evil in men's hearts. If there is not evil in men's hearts then the Church's reason for Christ's Crucifixion would be disingenuous and the gate to heaven would be open to everyone alleviating the need for Jesus to begin with.

"It's time to care; it's time to take responsibility; it's time to lead; it's time for a change; it's time to be true to our greatest self; it's time to stop blaming others."- Steve Maraboli, Unapologetically You: Reflections on Life and the Human Experience