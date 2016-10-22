I really did like your church, but the judgement and hate...

"I believe that freedom of speech and freedom of religion go hand-in-hand in America."- Kirk Cameron Source

It all started with a simple question from a Teen on Facebook:

"Daniel, Thank you with your openness to talk about the bible in your blog. I have read your posts on Facebook and I really liked your article on Marriage. I was talking with some friends the other day, and we were wondering what to do. In the list of things we were talking about, much of the answers my friends and I had were in regards to either how our mom, dad, or uncle would not allow us to do something. It occurred to me that I never hear adults tell their bosses "I can't come in to work because my Dad says I can't." I never hear my mom say she can't buy something because her uncle says she can't. Why does it seem that the main reasons a lot of Christians don't do something is because God says we can't. We can't do drugs, we can't drink, we can't steal. All because God says we can't. It's almost like we are little kids and we have no reason other than blaming an overseeing parent. Can you give me a reason not to have sex that has more secular reasons why not, other than I am not old enough and God says I can't? When I asked a the same question to members at my church, I was told about man having a sinful heart and not wanting to follow God's will."

I was actually surprised at the wisdom in this youths words. It gave me a real revelation into why Jesus carried on discussions at the foot of the Temple.

I was very eager to answer this question, which I did, and wrote an article about it so everyone could share in its knowledge and discuss it in an open forum.

Unfortunately, I came up against a stone wall. Apparently the manager of the website disagreed with my perspective, and instead of talking to me about it, just pulled the articles.

"Another time Jesus went into the synagogue, and a man with a shriveled hand was there.

Some of them were looking for a reason to accuse Jesus, so they watched him closely to see if he would heal him on the Sabbath.

Jesus said to the man with the shriveled hand, "Stand up in front of everyone."

Then Jesus asked them, "Which is lawful on the Sabbath: to do good or to do evil, to save life or to kill?" But they remained silent.

He looked around at them in anger and, deeply distressed at their stubborn hearts, said to the man, "Stretch out your hand." He stretched it out, and his hand was completely restored.

Then the Pharisees went out and began to plot with the Herodians how they might kill Jesus."-Mark 3:1-6 Source

Ironically, the only communication I had was a brief reply to my article about respecting animals as food, and asking for a link to my article about monogamy because "he lost it."

I wish he had the Christian respect, strength, and honesty enough to actually discuss this action of his part.

I wrote a letter regarding this issue to the pastor of the church and a friend of mine said I should post it. I believe that my reply has relevancy to many people of many faiths:

Dear Pastor ####,

I want to say that I loved to hear your sermons when my fiancé and I attended your church. It was interesting due to the fact that my fiance is not a believer yet, but was receptive to the concept. I must say that there was a perceived warmth in your fellowship. We stopped due to transportation issues, our car got repossessed when I was laid off from Boston Financial.

I praise GOD because a month later, he blessed us with a $7000 windfall, allowing me to buy the car we currently are driving. I still miss our Prius, but GOD is GOOD In recent times, I became active on Facebook again, writing articles that address issues like marriage, monogamy, and animals. I posted on the Teen Church board because many of my articles deal with hard questions that many teens face, today. To find what I wrote you can read it here.

Understand that my monogamy article was written secularly because one of the teens messaged me about reasons to be monogamous without biblical reasons.

The Marriage Equation

Why I am Monogamous!

When did Christians stop believing animals had souls?

The Trinity of Hypocrisy: Militant Judaism, Intolerant Christianity, Bigoted Islam

"How Can I Have Faith When I Watch My Parents Sin?" Beatitude Commentary

I write my views to inspire conversation, so that we all can talk of biblical principles that affect everyday life.

Unfortunately, not only has my posts been pulled off the ministry's website, but I am now getting hate mail by members of your congregation because I am trying to "corrupt teens ministry to muslim ways," "inspire doubt in Christian practices and rituals," and "leading people down a path of sin."

If a doctrine is so weak, that it cannot even be open to debate, like in the temple with the great rabbis of old, then why is it being taught to the youth. Do they not need a firm foundation to withstand even a debate? Remember, even in Jesus' example, he debated Jewish law when he was only 12. This is one of the ways we know at that age our children have the capacity to better Biblical understanding.

"After three days they found him in the temple courts, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions. Everyone who heard him was amazed."-Luke 2:46-47

More importantly though, some members have even messaged me implying physical violence, one even said "he would knock me out for putting out doubts"

The last correspondence I had was with a #### ####### who said he misplaced one of my articles for one reason or another and needed the link again. I was excited because this man was interested. The next thing I know, all my articles are pulled.

Pastor, your teenage flock have very hard questions and they are seeking wisdom. At least I am Christian and use the Bible in context to justify my position. In the least, if they don't agree with me, they have the knowledge to work it out in their own way, or at least ask informed questions.

If I am getting such flack and I am not well known to those in your church circle, what hope does a teen have when asking a hard question in the face of the backlash from fellow teens and adults in your congregation.

Jesus did not condemn Thomas for his doubt, he showed him his hands.

"A week later his disciples were in the house again, and Thomas was with them. Though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.”-John 20:26-27

I was going to close with "Your brother in Christ" but I am not trying to seem manipulative and deceptive.

Thank you for your time,

Daniel Slack