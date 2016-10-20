The Animal Soul; When did Christians stop believing in it? Most Christian Denominations do!

By Daniel Slack Source

Jews, believe they do, Muslims believe they do. In fact, from Samaritans to the Baha’i faith, most other Abrahamic based religions believe that animals have a form of “soul.” The belief incorporates aspects of the Creation history found in the Book of Genesis, through the other books of the Bible to Revelation, to other texts, whether we believe they were divinely inspired or not.

"I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you."- Psalm 19:11 (NIV)

In our own most sacred Bible, there is evidence that animals may have souls. Quoting from the Scripture, both Old and New testament, we see evidence that the spiritual beliefs of our Christian founding fathers on this topic:

"Surely the fate of human beings is like that of the animals; the same fate awaits them both: As one dies, so dies the other. All have the same breath*; humans have no advantage over animals. Everything is meaningless. All go to the same place; all come from dust, and to dust all return. Who knows if the human spirit rises upward and if the spirit of the animal goes down into the earth?”-Ecclesiastes 3:18-21 (NIV) *also can be translated as spirit

According to rabbinic tradition, Ecclesiastes was written by Solomon in his old age. This is the man that GOD blessed with the Wisdom and Knowledge to competently rule over his people. According to 1 Kings 4:30

“Solomon's wisdom was greater than the wisdom of all the people of the East, and greater than all the wisdom of Egypt.”

That would entail not just knowledge of the physical realm, but due to the relationship that Solomon had early in life with GOD, it would also include wisdom and knowledge of spiritual matters, as well. Solomon had a very intimate relationship with the GOD of Israel, though the temptations of the world plagued him later in life.

The most convincing scriptural evidence is seen in the book of Genesis. Few Christians realize that even to this day, there are mistranslations that have carried over from previous editions. Many times, the translation from the Hebrew and Aramaic texts has as much to do with the motivation or political agenda of the one doing the translation and it does about historicity and accuracy.

Genesis states that animals, just like humans, are living souls. They are composed of the same material humans are. They breathe the same oxygen that humans do. They also have soul and spirit, though it may be different from man’s.

This is somewhat obscured in the King James Bible and some other versions but is crystal clear in the Hebrew Bible. The King James translators often differentiate between animals and humans by referring to animals as “living creatures” but to Adam as “living soul.”

In Genesis 1:20-21 the King James Bible uses the term “living creature” in reference to all marine life. Then in verse 24 it uses the same term “living creature” to describe all animals on the dry ground and the birds of the air.

But in Genesis 2:7 the King James translators used the term “living soul” in reference to Adam. The Hebrew Bible however uses the term “nephesh hayah” which always means “living soul” or “air breathing creature.” The term is equally applied to animals as it is to Adam. In Genesis 1:20 it is explicitly said that animals actually have a soul:

“And God said, let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that hath life.”

In the Center Reference of the King James Bible it is admitted that the word should have been translated Soul. The text therefore plainly says that all animals in fact have a Soul. In Genesis 2:7 we are told that God made man out of the ground. Genesis 1:24 tells us that animals were likewise made out of the ground. Thus, all life was made of the same substance.

All living creatures received the Breath of Life by which they maintained their existence. Likewise, all living creatures die once they run out of Breath. In the Hebrew text the expression “chay ruwach” is used which means “living spirit.” Man maintains his existence in exactly the same way that animals do. They also die in exactly the say manner.

“"it is a frequent criticism of substance dualism that dualists cannot say what souls are. Souls are immaterial subjects of mental properties. They have sensations and thoughts, desires and beliefs, and perform intentional actions. Souls are essential parts of human beings"- Richard Swinburne, a Christian philosopher of religion at Oxford University

"But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you;

or speak to the earth, and it will teach you,

or let the fish in the sea inform you.

Which of all these does not know

that the hand of the Lord has done this?In his hand is the life of every creature

and the breath of all mankind." -Job 12:7-10 NIV Source

I have scoured the passages of my Bible looking for any instance of GOD’s word refuting an animal having a soul and spirit. There are many passages that relates to the status that man has with GOD, as compared with Angels and Animals. I have read many verses that speak of the heart of man and his relationship with nature, but nowhere could I find a scriptural basis for the ideas that animals do not have souls.

“The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”- Jeremiah 17:9

So where did this belief come from? And Why do Christians believe it is Biblical? The answer may surprise you.

After careful research on the matter, I have found that in the World, most Christian Denominations do! The transformation in America of the concept of Animals not having souls was based upon the Pilgrim and Puritan Belief structure.

Many of those cast to America’s shores were here due to an intolerance of other people’s beliefs in GOD. In the book The History of the Puritans: or, Protestant nonconformists Volume 5 Daniel Neal writes:

“Wherein the dipping of animals in water, like with children, to baptize or to bless is not according to Christ’s institution….”

It appears that this belief that animals being soulless was brought by congregations of Brownist English Dissenters (the Pilgrims) and the Puritans, who were a group of English Reformed Protestants in the 16th and 17th centuries who sought to "purify" the Church of England from its "Catholic" practice.

Upon careful reading, I found that these Pilgrims and Puritans were just as militant as the religious establishment they were fleeing. Their Christian duties included banning any teachings that corresponded with Catholic or Anglican beliefs that they did not agree with. This included punishing those that still practiced some of the traditional ritual beliefs from the aforementioned churches.

When it is all said and done, the largest problem I have found in the idea that “Animals have no Souls,” is due to the very prideful nature of man that is continuously trying to set himself apart from the rest of the natural world. If animals have souls like man, then we become more like the animals that we are trying to set ourselves above.

Suddenly, our beliefs have no basis in the living GOD that we all worship. Our beliefs become based upon the feelings and human doctrine that we start putting above the Bible, itself.

I will close with a warning that Israel suffered when they started basing their faith in their own feelings and not upon the Word of God:

“Israel was a spreading vine; he brought forth fruit for himself. As his fruit increased, he built more altars; as his land prospered, he adorned his sacred stones. Their heart is deceitful, and now they must bear their guilt. The Lord will demolish their altars and destroy their sacred stones.”- Hosea 10:1-2