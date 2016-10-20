Is Donald Trump and his associates betting on Losing?

"All the ways of a man are clean in his own sight, But the LORD weighs the motives."-Proverbs 16:2

The other night, I was talking with a respected friend of mine who works at Microsoft and is a Trump supporter. I am going to leave her nameless since I wish no ill will towards her and her family. She told me of her excitement because even if Donald Trump loses the election, she wins.

For someone who was a Trump supporter, I was shocked to hear those words out of her mouth. As the conversation lingered on, I thought on this and could not figure out what she meant. I knew she always had dreams of running for the House of Representatives or the Senate. She had hoped that one day she, too, could be a mover and shaker in Washington.

In the middle of her discussion about an upcoming trip to New York, I interrupted her,

“What do you mean you will win regardless if Trump wins the Election?”

She relayed to me something that I had never heard of before. I did not know this could be done. She told me that back in January, she placed a $1000 bet that Donald Trump would lose the election.

"Politics, it seems to me, for years, or all too long, has been concerned with right or left instead of right or wrong."-Richard Armour

When I heard those words, I was in shock. Not being a gambling man, never in my life had I ever heard of anyone, outside of a personal wager, placing a professional bet on an election.

After she blurted it out, she continued rambling about how great her New York trip will be. She was talking about how she would go see an actual Broadway Show, how she was going to visit the 9-11 memorial. She continued relaying her itinerary, when I rudely interrupted her.

“How did you ever come up with that idea? Can you gamble on a political election? Why vote against the candidate you want to support?”

In an almost whispered tone, she told me that she got the idea from one of Donald Trump’s Aids that she had met with in December. She told me that the Aid had heard a comment that was jokingly going around about how Trump’s campaign was going to be a tax write off and Trump would put money on himself to lose the Republican nomination, so the Aid made a wager on “The Don“ losing based upon statements made.

Upon this information, I decided to do a little research as to what the "Odd Makers" were saying over the past several months.

Odds of the Top Candidiates for the President of the United States:

USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: 2016 ODDS Source

Interestingly enough, Donald has made statements alluding to his investments in Off Shore, Online Gambling;

“Last week Donald Trump publicly threw his hat in the ring, saying “we have been looking at this for a while.” What makes Trump’s entry into online gambling even more interesting is that his effort includes Marc Lasry, the billionaire hedge fund manager who controls Avenue Capital Group, which manages $12 billion.”-Nathan Vardi, Forbes Magazine, OCT 31, 2011

Throughout this election, many have claimed that Donald Trump did not seem to initially threw his hat into the ring to win. Since Donald Trump is not an idiot, maybe he has more to gain by losing the election? He has been saying that the Election is rigged, maybe he is speaking of himself doing the deed. I do not know, but considering his track record on truth, I doubt he will ever tell.

"We'd all like to vote for the best man, but he's never a candidate. "-Kin Hubbard