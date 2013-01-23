We Claim He Is The Decendant Of Abraham, Issac, Jacob, And David, This Son Of Mary......

The Genealogy Of Jesus

Today, I came home to discover my landlady was going through her old photo album. Being a native of Maine, she told me about farmers, carpenter, fishermen, and preachers in her family line. She told me about how the men in her family tend to lose pieces of their hands due to saws. She showed me recipes from hundreds of years back. Then, she showed me her Family Bible.

With its hallowed pages was her family line from generations back. All the way from England in 1758, her family braved rough seas, harsh weather and a hostile political situation. She told me of the struggles her family had to get tot he United States and establish a home. but with the grace of GOD they made it.

It made me realize, many of us value our family. We keep records of many who have long passed away, so as to remember people who are important to out lives. But, how many Christians, really know the lineage of Jesus? How many people value him so much, that they are familiar with his lineage?

He is our Lord, and our Savior, and now I present to you his lineage, for those who want to know him better!