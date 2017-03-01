The Biggest Lie You've Ever Been Told

I was speaking with a pastor today that was frustrated by the lack of attendance and the loss of financial ability. We talked at great length about the process that many churches must face.

Low numbers in attendance, poor participation except during Christmas and Easter, the loss of the ability to connect with “GOD,” we covered a wide range of subjects relating to the fall of the American Christian Church.

Then he said something that struck me as very odd:

“The reason that my church is dying is because no one feels guilty anymore. There is no more guilt for what evil men do. No more guilt for the people we have harmed. Even children no longer feel guilty about the “original sin” they are born into.”

I was surprised that he would make such a statement. I had discussed with him on many occasions of the problem when “Church Doctrine” contradicts “Biblical Text.”

“It causes people to lose faith.”

Original sin is a very sad doctrine, indeed. Its doctrine is steeped in religious rhetoric and politics, and not so much about faith.

I believe "Original Sin" is the first sin I choose to make, if I know it is wrong. Just like any “Compassionate Father,” I do not believe that I will be held guilty for any action unknowingly committed.

There are numerous Bible verses translated into common, literal language, that affirm the innocence of newborn children. Psalm 51:5 cannot stand against the Word of GOD.

Consider the following:

(1) The "Book of Psalms" has many, many Lyricists. Seventy-three of the 150 psalms in the Bible are attributed to King David. One of the Dead Sea Scrolls attributes 3600 songs of worship plus other compositions to him.

Regardless, many scholars accept there is no hard evidence for Davidic authorship of any of them. I repeat, Davidic authorship is not accepted as historical fact by many modern scholars.

(2) Attributing "Prophecy" to any of the Poems or Songs in "Psalms" would be the equivalent of opening a random book of song lyrics and trying to attribute the same religious ties.

The same "Prophetic and Divine Inspiration" can also be attributed to Elton John, Kiss, and Tupac Shakur. Reportedly, Tupac Shakur “prophesied” about his own death, does that make him a “Prophet,” or did he just use common speech and poetry to express his own loves and fears in the world?

Just because it is in a songbook of the Bible does not make it prophecy.

(3) Scripture plainly teaches that sin is not inherited. “[T]he son shall not bear the iniquity of the father” (Ezekiel 18:20); every person is responsible for his own conduct (Romans 14:12).

(4) Human sinfulness commences in that period of one’s life that is characterized as youth (Genesis 8:21; Jeremiah 3:25).

(5) A child must reach a certain level of maturity before he is able to choose between evil and good (Isaiah 7:15, 16).

(6) The qualities of little children are set forth as models for those who would aspire to enter the kingdom (Matthew 18:3; 19:14) and for those already in the church (1 Corinthians 14:20). Surely the Lord was not suggesting that we emulate little, totally corrupt sinners!

(7) The human spirit is not inherited from one’s parents; rather, it is given by God (Ecclesiastes 12:7; Hebrews 12:9). Hence, at birth it must be as pure as the source it comes from.

Clearly, no child is born into sin.