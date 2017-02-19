Why Most Pro-Lifers are Mostly Bull-Shisters!

Periodically, some figure trying to make headway in the Political Arena brings up the controversial issue of Abortion. Some claim that it is a Sin and Immoral, and the government needs to legislate some action to prevent the personal choice. They mingle opinions and truths in order to achieve some populist power for whatever reason.

These leaders stir the pot, trying to rile up the religious community, and quoting some vaporous Biblical verse justifying the need for the leaders to take power.

They talk of how these children in the wombs of mothers should not be sacrificed because the mother made a mistake, or because she is a victim of rape, or because these children are some sort of gift from GOD.

As a mother facing the harsh reality of an unwanted pregnancy, the personal choice to have an abortion is not an easy decision to make. The chronological and fiscal responsibility of raising a child is a “Life Encompassing” event.

Then, there is still the stigma that is associated with being a single mother. Society often views these women as sinful. In fact, many Christians believe as much about being Pro-Choice as they believe that children born to unwed mothers is a form of punishment from GOD.

In words, many Pro-Lifers claim to be against abortion. Pro-lifers claim that they want what is best for everyone involved, including the child.

But… there is one single question that I have not heard anyone ask on a populist level…

As a group, If you are Pro-Life, then why are there so few Child Mentors, Foster, and Adoptive Parents?

The one sure way that I can guarantee to end abortion has nothing to do with Voting, or Legislation, but has everything to do with people putting their money where their mouths are.

I am not talking about someone that “Volunteers” to teach Sunday School, or serve on a Teen Group Ministry. I am not talking about babysitting for an hour here or a day there.

I am talking about taking Long Term Custody for the very lives you claim to be protecting.

“Pro-Lifers” need to stop their Ranting, and became productive members of society, instead of being critics. Only then will these women who may not have the emotional, mental, or physical maturity to raise children, stop having abortions.

“Why,” you might ask… Because these women will know that there are loving families, with stable environments that are truly “Pro-Life,” and they will not have the shackles that the judgement of society puts on “Unwed Mothers.”

Unless, you truly believe that children are meant to be a “Punishment” and not a “Blessing” from GOD.