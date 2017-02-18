"Who do I call for this mess we are in? Where are all the politicians I voted for?"-Daniel Slack Source

Continued from “Thank You Letter #5: Camden Public Library”

Recently, we have successfully defended against a “Termination of Parental Rights” attempt that was initiated by DHHS.

Instead of the dark forces that are rumored to exist in the courtroom, I found a troubled, but very forgiving system of checks and balances.

Just because DHHS has one opinion on a matter, does not mean the Attorney General's Office and The District Court are going to agree with them.

You can read about our experiences at Mainely Love: Beginning an Adventure

I have decided to publicly thank everyone involved with my case.

So here is: “Thank You #7: David Miramant, A “Touchable” State Senator”

Daniel Slack

Camden, ME

02-18-2017

Senator David Miramant

174 Mountain St.,

Camden, ME 04843

To the Voting Public;

In this day and age, as a common tax payer, it seems that “Government” is becoming more and more removed from the people they are to represent.

From the Office of the President, who keeps quoting questionable information, to our Governor, who does not seem to care about “Public Opinion,” I have lost faith in government on so many levels. This sentiment trickles down to the local level when dealing with “Government Agencies,” where the high number of troubling cases would push anyone into apathy, or even bitterness.

In our case, it seemed that the testimony of the many professionals that were involved were falling on deaf ears. From counselors, therapists, social workers and many other professionals speaking on our behalf seemed to not be heard, not being taken into account, and not even being acknowledge

It is easy to lose faith when facing these powerful Governmental Agencies that can dictate the rights of your family. The feeling that no matter what you do, their pressure to follow a specific agenda or doctrine is ultimately at the forefront of their intentions.

What does a person do when facing what seems like “insurmountable odds?”

I have faith in GOD, and it was during prayer that asked,

"My God, I feel hopeless and helpless. You know how we have struggled in our battle for my Fiance's children. Who can I turn to?"

I was inspired to contact Senator David Miramant of Maine’s 12th District.

It started with an email to him, of which I did not expect a reply. His answer to my email was not just a “cut and paste” response. This Senator actually called me.

David Miramant, not only talked to me about his limitations as a Senator, but also on the things he can do for our situation. No, he cannot make summary judgements on complex choices that every DHHS worker faces. No, he cannot use his political clout to influence a case that would already fail on its own merits.

What he can do is make the department aware that the way they are handling this case will come under scrutiny. He can apply pressure to ensure that the letter of the Law is being followed. He can monitor the situation so none of my “Constitutional Rights” are going to be violated.

But, what I appreciated most of all, was the face and personality that David Miramant put to the State Senate. No longer do I think of the Maine State Senate as a group of affluent individuals who are so high above me. No longer do I believe that it is fool heartiness to even try contact these people that I elect every voting season.

I am grateful to David Miramant for being a Senator that responded to my plea! If that does not make for a Good Senator, then I do not know what does…

And That is why I am "Thankful" for Senator David Miramant....

Sincerely,

Daniel Slack