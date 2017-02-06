"I think a film critic can be a good film maker, I don't see why not. I think if a critic makes a movie, they should make a movie that they themselves want to see. That's what I did. Whether they were any good is debatable, but they're what I wanted to see at the time."-Brad Jones Source

Recently, we have successfully defended against a “Termination of Parental Rights” attempt that was initiated by DHHS.

Instead of the dark forces that are rumored to exist in the courtroom, I found a troubled, but very forgiving system of checks and balances.

Just because DHHS has one opinion on a matter, does not mean the Attorney General's Office and The District Court is going to agree with them.

I have decided to publicly thank everyone involved with my case.

So here is: "Thank You Letter #3: To that Snob, Brad Jones @ http://www.thecinemasnob.com/"

Dear Mr. Jones,

I have been a fan of your character “Cinema Snob” for quite some time. I have always enjoyed your serious, but comical, discourse on the subjects of God, Christians, Murder (both kinds), and many others opened many debates between my fiancée and I.

Your ability of presenting horrific subject matter as a casual non-sequitur kept our moods up when it seemed hopeless, especially through the horror of losing our children.

Your description of realistic thought processes as compared to the drive of the script, helped to remind us that the world is not always what people want YOU to see. This was especially true in regard to the role we expected from Assistant District Attorney Page Lockhart Esq.

Page Lockhart is one of the most ethically driven District Attorney’s I have ever had the pleasure of working against, in my 10 years of experience working with the Legal System, but that will be for another letter I intend to write.

You may not realize this, but it is not just your comedy, but also your social insight that gave us wisdom on how to consider various aspects of our case. Your wisdom helped us look at the situation from an objective and critical perspective. There is also an “I don’t care who did it, just fix it!” affect I get from that character, as well. Quite inspiring, really!

Then again, I may be <expletive> crazy, and all of this is in my head.

During the trial, statements were made that brought my fiance’s sensitive nature to bear the force of examination. DHHS was complaining about the fact that I had purchased bunk beds, though we got initial approval from them. DHHS was complaining about how I had wrapped the children’s door with wrapping paper (the children’s new bunk bed arrived on Christmas Eve.) This scrutiny brought my fiance’ to tears.

Their position was;

“all this would mislead the children to believe they were going home.”

In an instant, 2 years of hard work, making the necessary social changes, preparing a competent and caring home, countless hours of therapy, parenting classes, planning our wedding (kids included), was smashed by a fierce blow. Tears welled in my Fiance’s eyes.

The witness admitted that DHHS never considered Tricia ever being able to achieve reunification. That was until I got involved. You would never imagine what a little love and a whole lot of faith can achieve.

During all this, I bent over and whispered a quote from your review of “Pink Flamingos,”

“If this movie had any less of a point, it'd be a sphere!”

From that simple phrase, the tears in her eyes went to laughter. My fiancé told me that suddenly it made sense, or it had none. It is a rare thing to have a thought that is so true but so contradictory at the same time.

Why wouldn’t parents with the expectation of achieving their children not buy the best we could afford? What parent would not present a new bedroom set as a bonus Christmas gift? Why not wrap the door as the present? All this only makes sense if we have the expectation of reunification being successful.

In that one instance, your influence helped my fiancé keep her composure, withstand scrutiny, and see the fallacy of an adversary’s argument.

Thank you for providing inspirational support and that cynicism that turned a horribly stressful situation into one of logic and hope.

You, Brad Jones, helped my family get our kids back. For that, I am eternally grateful.

Sincerely,